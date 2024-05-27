Election 2024: Bawumia is poised for victory — Justin Kodua

In a spirited address at the 30th Anniversary of NPP-USA in Alexandria, Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed strong confidence in the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

"Our candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been the greatest Vice President this country has ever had, with a track record unmatched since 1992," Kodua declared.

He highlighted Dr. Bawumia's numerous interventions and policies that have significantly contributed to the country's development, asserting that no other Vice President can be compared to him.

Kodua urged Ghanaians to vote for a President who would remain accountable and potentially serve more than one term. "Should Dr. Bawumia become President, he would have the opportunity to seek reelection, unlike Mr. Mahama, who would be limited to a single four-year term. We cannot entrust our future to such limitations," he argued.

Addressing the NPP-USA supporters, Kodua called for a serious and concerted campaign effort to ensure victory in the 2024 elections. "We can only break the '8' when we show seriousness in the election. The party relies on our diaspora branches, particularly in the United States, to ensure that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is elected President to continue developing our country," he emphasized.

Kodua concluded by stressing the importance of an NPP victory for the sake of Ghana's future. "We need to win this election for the sake of our dear country Ghana because Ghanaians have only one choice, and that choice is the NPP," he said.