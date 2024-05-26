Mahama to turn the economy of Ghana around

LISTEN

If elected as President in December, H.E. John Dramani Mahama has outlined several strategies to turn the economy of Ghana around:

He intends to prioritise the diversification of Ghana's economy beyond its traditional reliance on commodities like gold, cocoa, and oil. By promoting sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, services and technology, he could create new sources of growth and employment.

Former President Mahama has a track record of investing in infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, hospitals, schools and energy facilities. By continuing to prioritise infrastructure development, he could stimulate economic activity, attract investment, and improve the overall business environment in Ghana.

The young man from Bole would focus on creating more job opportunities for Ghanaians, particularly the youth and women through his 24-hour economy policy. And by supporting entrepreneurship, vocational training, and small business development, he could help reduce unemployment and boost economic growth.

JDM would definitely ensure fiscal discipline and responsible economic management to ensure sustainable growth and stability. By controlling government spending, reducing debt levels to reduce the country's debt burden and create space for investment in critical sectors. And improving revenue generation, he could strengthen Ghana's economic resilience.

President Mahama would introduce or expand social welfare programmes to support vulnerable communities and reduce poverty. And by investing in healthcare, education, and social protection, he could improve the well-being of Ghanaians and promote inclusive growth.

He would leverage technology to drive economic growth, improve efficiency, and enhance transparency and accountability. He would implement initiatives to promote regional development and reduce regional disparities.

Additionally, agriculture is going to be modernised and mechanised to increase productivity and make Ghana self-sufficient in food production.

He also intends to implement policies to address inequality, promote gender equality, and protect the rights of marginalised communities.

His vision for Ghana is massive. Let us vote for him to become president in the December polls.

Anthony Obeng Afrane