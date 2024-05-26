How Mahama handles criticism

LISTEN

Being in positions of responsibility exposes you to more criticism. It is an unavoidable part of the job. There is the need for leaders to build emotional resilience and mental toughness without shutting off their empathy and consideration for others.

while criticism can be taken as hurtful and demoralising, it can also be viewed in a positive way: it is honesty, and it can spur us to do better. It is an opportunity to improve on oneself.

There is, therefore, no better way to deal with criticism than to take positive action to address it.

During his presidency, President Mahama handled criticism in various ways. He often responded to it by addressing the concerns raised and providing explanations or justifications for his actions or policies.

He also engaged in dialogue with his critics, both within and outside of his political party, in order to understand their perspectives and find common ground.

Additionally, Mahama utilised various communication channels, such as press conferences and social media, to directly communicate with the public and address criticism.

After leaving office as President of the Republic,, H.E. John Mahama, faced criticism from various quarters, but he actively engaged in public discussions and debates, addressing the criticisms leveled against him. He also participated in interviews, public forums, and tweets to present his perspective and response to the criticisms.

One admirable thing about him is that he generally maintains a calm and composed demeanor when responding to criticism. He avoids engaging in personal attacks or getting involved in heated arguments, instead, he focuses on addressing the issues raised.

JDM has effectively used social media platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, to directly communicate with the public and respond to criticism. He has also used these platforms to share his achievements, clarify misconceptions, and engaged in constructive dialogue with his critics.

That notwithstanding, in some instances, he has resorted to legal action to address false or defamatory statements made against him. He has filed lawsuits against individuals or media outlets that have made unsubstantiated claims or spread misinformation about him.

President John Dramani Mahama has consistently highlighted his achievements and the positive impact of his policies during his tenure as President. By focusing on his accomplishments, he aims to counterbalance the criticisms and present a more comprehensive picture of his leadership.

Anthony Obeng Afrane