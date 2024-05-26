ModernGhana logo
Mahama's ability to unite Ghana

Feature Article Mahama's ability to unite Ghana
National unity is the strength that binds and inspires the people of our country. And it is a fundamental component in ensuring the peace, independence, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation.

It provides the foundation for a strong and resilient society that can effectively address internal and external challenges, uphold its values, pride, patriotism and principles, social cohesion; and work towards a prosperous and harmonious future.

A united nation is better equipped to withstand internal and external challenges. When the citizens of a country stand together despite their differences, they present a strong and resilient front against any potential threats to peace and security.

Besides, when people are united, they are more likely to work towards common goals and resolve differences through dialogue and compromise rather than resorting to violence or conflict.

Again, national unity is conducive to economic development as it creates a stable environment that attracts investment and promotes growth. A united nation is better positioned to work together towards common economic goals, leading to increased prosperity for all citizens.

In line with this, H.E. John Mahama, during his presidency, was known for his efforts to unite the people of Ghana. He promoted inclusivity and diversity, emphasising the importance of national unity and cohesion. Mahama worked towards bridging the gap between different ethnic and religious groups in Ghana, fostering a sense of togetherness and solidarity among the population.

He also prioritised social inclusion and empowerment, advocating for the rights of marginalised groups such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities. He implemented policies and programmes aimed at promoting equality and ensuring that all Ghanaians had access to opportunities for growth and development.

Additionally, Mahama's leadership style was characterised by his willingness to engage with various stakeholders, including political opponents, civil society organisations, and the private sector.

He sought to build consensus and collaboration across different sectors of our society through his inclusive governance approach, his promotion of social inclusion, and his commitment to fostering national unity and cohesion through cooperation and dialogue.

Anthony Obeng Afrane

