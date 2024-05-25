ModernGhana logo
By GNA
Mahama attends funeral of late Ivorian former President Konan Bedie
Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has attended the memorial mass of the late former Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Mr Mahama in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “It was a privilege to pay my last respects, in the company of President Alhassane Ouattara, to a leader who played a significant role in the history of Côte d’Ivoire.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The late former Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie passed away on 01 August 2023, aged 89.

GNA

