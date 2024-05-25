Ghana’s path to prosperity: John and Jane, the new paradigm shift

The decision of the National Democratic Congress to partner Prof: Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang with former President John Dramani Mahama for the second time has stirred up some conversations around gender equality ones again in this country. In this article, I seek to analyse the qualities each of them possess and how it will impact on the development of this country. My focus is on their competence rather than gender equality. That is another important topic for another day.

The partnership between of H.E. John Dramani Mahama a known transformational leader with Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who is an ardent pragmatist is a new paradigm shift that has the semblance of the best antidote towards Ghana’s development, growth and prosperity.

Former president Mahama has proven that he is a transformational leader. He has through his unique leadership style transformed the infrastructural fortunes of this country. During his tenure, Ghana witnessed unprecedented infrastructural revolution that enhanced the educational, health, technological, road and transportation settings of the country.

His leadership style is such that, he knows how to encourage, inspire and motivate his team to perform in a way that creates meaningful change and impact the lives of Ghanaians positively.

On the other hand, Pragmatism is a leadership style that emphasizes the importance of getting things done. As a pragmatic leader, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is goal-oriented who focuses on achieving set targets. Pragmatic leaders are usually not too concerned about the process or the means to achieve the results as long as the outcome is achieved.

Prof. Opoku-Agyeman in all her past endeavours has shown that she does not tolerate mediocrity but always expects high standards. This is what pragmatic leaders do. She values ambition, competition, and have a results-driven mind-set. She has in the past provided opportunities to individuals who prefer challenging goals, enjoy showcasing their abilities, and are driven to outperform others to thrive under her leadership; the learned Professor is a top class pragmatic leader.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is someone who is practical and focused on reaching goals. As a pragmatist, her approach is straightforward, matter-of-fact and doesn't let emotions distract her.

The combination of an experienced transformational leader with a proven track record as H.E. John Dramani Mahama and an astute academic Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang with a proven record in achieving successes in all her endeavours through her pragmatic approach to leadership is the best leadership Ghana needs at this crucial moment.

The partnership of H.E. John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will be an entanglement of experience, knowledge, honesty and the ability to link theory to practice for realistic results that shapes, changes, improves and enhances the lives of Ghanaians of all walks of lives, both young and the old.

Unlike the current administration of Akufo-Addo-Bawumis which relies on rhetoric, sloganeering and public relations gimmicks as its lifeblood, the government of John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will be result oriented and driven by impact due to the background, expertise, records and leadership style of the duo.

Their working relationship will not be that of a driver and his “mate”, but it will be of a driver and his colleague driver, where each one of them will make meaningful contribution to the development of Ghana. This is a ones in a lifetime opportunity to make history, a history that will positively impact the lives of generations to come.

As we move into the 2024 general elections, let’s eschew emotions and passions, let’s look beyond Prof. Opoku-Agyemang being a woman, and look at her past achievements as an academic, as an educational minister, and look at H.E. John Mahama’s achievements as a president with relatively limited resources and vote massively for the NDC. Let’s take a minute and think about Ghana in order to make the best decision in the interest of Ghana.

This historic team will lead to inclusivity, unison and boost the confidence of all women and girls in this country. It will give women the self-belief that indeed society recognises their sterling contributions and qualities that have contributed to the development of this country since independence.

The upcoming 2024 election is not between the NDC and the NPP, it is between the NDC and a group of corrupt individuals masquerading as a political party to plunder and bequeath our limited resources to their descendants to the detriment of the larger population. It is about our future, the future of our children, and the future of Ghana.