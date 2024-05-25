Why Mahama is one of the best leaders in africa

LISTEN

H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the immediate past former President of the Republic of Ghana, is often regarded as one of the best leaders in Africa for several reasons:

During his tenure as President, Ghana experienced significant economic growth which saw the country's GDP growth rate averaged around 7%, making it one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa.

Mahama prioritised infrastructure development in Ghana. He initiated and completed various projects, including the expansion of roads, construction of schools and hospitals, and the improvement of the country's energy sector. These efforts helped to enhance the quality of life for Ghanaians and promoted economic development.

He was very empathetic to the needs of the ordinary Ghanaian and this led to the implemention of several social policies to address poverty and inequality.

He introduced initiatives such as the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, which provided cash transfers to vulnerable households; expanded the National Health Insurance Scheme, which aimed to improve access to healthcare for all Ghanaians.

In June 2015, he launched the free school sandals programme, which saw the start of the distribution of 10,000 Kumasi Shoe Factory Made-in-Ghana leather sandals to school children.

The John Mahama government continued to support the provision of free textbooks and uniforms to pupils in public schools and expanded the free school feeding programme to cover the majority of the poor and vulnerable population in the country. These are just a few of his social intervention programmes.

Mahama is known for his commitment to democratic principles. He ensured free and fair elections during his presidency and peacefully handed over power to his successor after losing the 2016 elections. His respect for democratic processes and institutions has contributed to Ghana's reputation as a stable democracy in Africa.

Mahama played an active role in regional and international diplomacy. He served as the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and was involved in mediating conflicts in several countries on the continent of Africa. And his efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region are widely recognised.

