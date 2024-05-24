2024 elections: ‘I'm back to join NDC to campaign and rescue Ghana’ — Ofosu Ampofo

The former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has returned to Ghana to join the party's campaign efforts ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Thursday, May 23, expressing his excitement to be back and help rescue the country.

"I have been away for nearly a year and I am happy to be back to join my comrades to rescue this country," the former chairman stated upon his arrival.

He has been out of the country for over a year seeking medical treatment abroad after undergoing multiple back surgeries.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo thanked Ghanaians for their prayers and support while he was receiving treatment overseas.

He is now fully recovered and raring to contribute to the NDC's electoral campaign.

The former chairman commended NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and party executives for holding down the fort in his absence.

“I know [Mahama's] commitment, love, passion, and desire to help bring the country out of the current tantrum we ourselves are in," he said.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo expressed confidence in Mr. Mahama's ability to deliver on his promises and rescue Ghana from its current economic challenges if voted into power in 2025.