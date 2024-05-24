ModernGhana logo
KPMG report : Ghana faces no financial penalty in terminating revenue deal — Manasseh

General News Manasseh
FRI, 24 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Manasseh

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has asserted that Ghana would not face financial penalties if it ended the revenue mobilisation agreement between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

Contrary to Awuni's claim, audit firm KPMG has indicated that the contract between GRA and SML, if terminated by either party, might lead to financial consequences for the Government of Ghana (GoG) and the GRA.

According to KPMG’s detailed report, the government and the GRA would need to settle SML for any completed but unpaid services upon termination. Additionally, any compensation already paid to SML would not be refundable.

The report further specifies that if the termination occurs without cause, the GoG and GRA would be obligated to compensate SML for the return on investment (ROI) equivalent to the fair value of SML’s investment in the contract.

However, in an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, Awuni contended, "I don’t see where there is judgment debt. The liability arises only if the company can demonstrate its expenses and losses."

Awuni highlighted that SML failed to provide evidence of its investments into the contract during KPMG's review, despite over a billion cedis already being paid to the company. He argued that Ghana should be seeking reimbursement from SML for unearned payments rather than facing potential penalties.

"SML collects revenue from fuel depots across the country, but the report noted that their meters are not operational in some locations," Awuni added. "Ghana should pursue SML for the money the company did not earn, not the other way around."

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

