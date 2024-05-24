GRA-SML deal: If there have been breaches people must be held accountable – GII

GII Executive Director, Mary Addah

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) is calling for punishment for all those involved in any breaches associated with the agreements between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, May 22, directed the publication of the full report of the audit done by KPMG on the deal and transactions between GRA and SML.

In the report, it was revealed that GRA signed six agreements with SML without approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

Speaking to TV3 on the breach of PPA law, GII Executive Director Madam Mary Addah stressed that those involved in the deal must be held accountable.

“If there have been breaches, people will have to be held accountable,” Mary Addah said.

Private legal practitioner and anti-corruption campaigner, Martin Kpebu has also called for heads to roll.

He insists that people who led the signing of the deal has caused financial loss to the state and should be jailed.

“We ask for termination of the contract which is very clear actually and then prosecution of SML officials and the Minister of Finance and his people. Ofori-Atta and his people [should be prosecuted] for causing financial loss to the state because I have seen parts of the [audit] report that state that SML didn’t deliver so we need to quantify how much we lost and hold Ofori-Atta and the other officials involved for this loss.

“And also let’s not forget that we need to terminate this agreement because in law when an agreement is void the Supreme Court makes it clear that public agencies shouldn’t pay any money,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu told Joy News.