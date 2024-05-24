ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 24 May 2024 General News

GRA-SML deal: If there have been breaches people must be held accountable – GII

GII Executive Director, Mary AddahGII Executive Director, Mary Addah
LISTEN

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) is calling for punishment for all those involved in any breaches associated with the agreements between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, May 22, directed the publication of the full report of the audit done by KPMG on the deal and transactions between GRA and SML.

In the report, it was revealed that GRA signed six agreements with SML without approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

Speaking to TV3 on the breach of PPA law, GII Executive Director Madam Mary Addah stressed that those involved in the deal must be held accountable.

“If there have been breaches, people will have to be held accountable,” Mary Addah said.

Private legal practitioner and anti-corruption campaigner, Martin Kpebu has also called for heads to roll.

He insists that people who led the signing of the deal has caused financial loss to the state and should be jailed.

“We ask for termination of the contract which is very clear actually and then prosecution of SML officials and the Minister of Finance and his people. Ofori-Atta and his people [should be prosecuted] for causing financial loss to the state because I have seen parts of the [audit] report that state that SML didn’t deliver so we need to quantify how much we lost and hold Ofori-Atta and the other officials involved for this loss.

“And also let’s not forget that we need to terminate this agreement because in law when an agreement is void the Supreme Court makes it clear that public agencies shouldn’t pay any money,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu told Joy News.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

There was immense pressure from the presidency to Police to arrest Hopeson Adorye — Captain Smart There was immense pressure from the presidency to Police to arrest Hopeson Adory...

1 hour ago

Franklin Cudjoe Ambulance purchase trial politically motivate; must be discontinued – Franklin C...

1 hour ago

GII Executive Director, Mary Addah GRA-SML deal: If there have been breaches people must be held accountable – GII

1 hour ago

Mr. Joe Jackson Cedi continues to depreciate because we have given up ownership of exports to fo...

1 hour ago

Ambulance case: AG's attempt to coerce witness, criminal amounts to fabrication of evidence — Sammy Gyamfi Ambulance case: AG's attempt to coerce witness, criminal amounts to fabrication ...

1 hour ago

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dameright and Minority Leader and 1st accused in ambulance case Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Ambulance case: I'll never manipulate a trial I’ve succeeded in establishing pri...

1 hour ago

NDC is bound to remain in opposition — KT Hammond NDC is bound to remain in opposition — KT Hammond

1 hour ago

Russian alleged recruitment on social media Russian alleged recruitment on social media

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Adoryes arrest shows Movement for Change is making headway – Buaben Asamoa Election 2024: Adorye’s arrest shows Movement for Change is making headway – Bua...

1 hour ago

Love shouldnt be determining factor in choosing a partner – Medikal advises Love shouldn’t be determining factor in choosing a partner – Medikal advises

Just in....
body-container-line