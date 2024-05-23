ModernGhana logo
Cedi fall: Fintech companies remittances must go through BoG — Dr. Seyram Kawor

Dr. Seyram Kawor, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Finance at the University of Cape Coast, emphasized the importance of the Bank of Ghana (BOG) overseeing all remittances by Fintech companies to ensure relative stability and proper regulation of the forex market in Ghana.

Dr. Kawor suggested that directing all Fintech transactions through the BOG would facilitate monitoring and consolidation of funds, aiding in the stabilization of the country's currency. He made these remarks during a telephone conversation on GBC Radio Central's Central Morning Show on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Addressing the need to revisit laws mandating Fintech companies to hold remittances, Dr. Kawor highlighted the significance of integrating Fintech funds with the BOG's reserves. He emphasized that this integration would enhance the country's bargaining power in the forex market, enabling more informed decisions regarding currency exchange rates based on supply and demand dynamics.

Dr. Kawor explained that the influx of foreign currencies into the country typically leads to lower purchase prices, whereas a scarcity of liquidity relative to foreign currencies results in higher purchase prices. By ensuring that Fintech transactions are routed through the BOG, Ghana's local currency could be relatively stabilized.

Although Dr. Kawor acknowledged that many Fintech companies are foreign-owned, he stressed that channeling their transactions through the BOG would contribute to currency stability, despite the foreign ownership.

Additionally, he provided context on Fintech companies, defining them as entities leveraging technology to enhance financial services for both businesses and consumers. Fintech innovations range from apps and software to algorithms and artificial intelligence, bridging the finance and technology sectors to optimize financial transactions and services.

