Election 2024: MFWA train journalists on hate speech and political propaganda

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) recently conducted a two-day knowledge and skills-enhancing training on hate speech and political propaganda for selected journalists in the Ashanti region.

The program aimed to equip journalists with the necessary skills and information to combat the spread of false information leading up to the 2024 general elections. Additionally, it sought to reduce the prevalence of hate speech and divisive stories that pose threats to peace, stability, and social cohesion, especially in the context of the upcoming elections.

Held under the theme ‘Countering hate speech and polarizing narratives to foster democratic consolidation and peace in Ghana’, the training took place on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, and Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The training in the Ashanti region was part of a series organized by MFWA across all 16 regions in Ghana to promote violence-free elections in 2024, considered a "heated electoral contest."

Topics covered during the training included understanding violent extremism, conflict-sensitive reporting, misinformation/disinformation disorder, and fact-checking.

Kwaku Krobea Asante, Senior Program Officer at MFWA, emphasized the importance of the training, highlighting how journalists' reporting during conflicts or violence could exacerbate tensions. He emphasized the need for journalists to be equipped with conflict-sensitive resolution skills, peace journalism practices, and fact-based reporting to address these challenges effectively.

Asante expects journalists to challenge traditional practices in newsrooms that contribute to false narratives, undermining the country's peace, stability, and security. He emphasized the importance of verifying and fact-checking information before publication to prevent electoral violence before, during, and after the December 2024 polls.

Dr. Kaderic Noagah Bukari, an Academic and Peacebuilding expert from the University of Cape Coast (UCC), provided insights into the causes of electoral conflicts and strategies to address them. He reminded journalists of their role in understanding conflicts or violence thoroughly by gathering accurate information from all parties involved before reporting, thereby minimizing political and ethnic tensions.