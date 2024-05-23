ModernGhana logo
Joe Ghartey sworn in as new GRA Board Chair

By Tarlue Melvin || Contributor
Experienced lawyer and Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Hon. Joe Ghartey, has been sworn in as the Chair of the Governing Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

His oath of office was administered by the Minister of Finance, Hon. Mohammed Amin Anta in Accra on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Hon. Ghartey, a legal luminary, joins GRA after serving Ghana in various capacities over the years. He has served the country as Attorney General Minister of Justice under former President John Agyekum Kufuor. He served as Minister of Railways Development during the first term of President Akufo-Addo from 2017 till 2021. Hon. Ghartey, a respected law lecturer is a former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and currently the longest serving Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region.

The new GRA Board Chair is a devoted Christian and married to one of Ghana’s finest female lawyers, Madam Efua Ghartey.

Commenting on his appointment, Hon. Ghartey expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve the country, "and I thank the President, H. E Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo for this nomination."

"Following the swearing-in, our maiden Board meeting was held at the GRA Headquarters in Accra. I am very encouraged from the interaction with the Director General and the Commissioners and their Deputies. The Board is raring to go, and we are confident God will be our guide," he said.

