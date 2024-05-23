Joe Ghartey support victims of Essikado premix fuel explosion

The Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, Hon. Joe Ghartey, has come to the aid of the victims of the recent premix fuel explosion in Ngyiresia, Essikado.

Hon. Ghartey was not present when the explosion occurred, but upon his return, he visited some of the victims who are currently receiving treatment at the Reconstructive Plastic and Burns Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

During his visit, Hon. Ghartey met with Mr. Akyere Nyansa, the father of one of the victims, and the mother of Daniella, another victim of the explosion. He offered financial assistance to help cover the treatment costs for the victims.

At the Burns Centre, Hon. Ghartey also met with the CEO of Korle Bu, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, Dr. Divine Kwame, Head of the Reconstructive Plastic and Burns Centre, and Dr. Ahensen of the Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre. He expressed his confidence in the medical team, saying, "God bless and protect the doctors."

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, May 18, 2024, leaving the community of Ngyiresia in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis in mourning. The explosion resulted in the deaths of a fifteen-year-old boy and a seven-year-old boy, with several others critically injured.

Nana Doko Agyeman III, the traditional leader of Ngyiresia, informed the media that the explosion happened around 4:00 PM as fishermen were transporting premix fuel in gallons to their canoes along the beach. The victims include 11 males and 5 females, among them children. Four are in critical condition, and tragically, a fifteen-year-old boy and a seven-year-old boy passed away in the early hours of Sunday. Another person has also since passed away.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado Ketan, Charles Bissue, along with the Chief of Ngyiresia and other community members, have rallied to offer support to the victims and their families.

Speaking to the press, Joe Ghartey expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and particularly praised the intervention of the Parliamentary Candidate and the Chief of Ngyiresia, stating that they had done exceptionally well. Hon. Joe Ghartey is now proceeding to Ngyiresia to continue his support efforts.