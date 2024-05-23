Canadian Religious and Cultural Council to host Bawumia on May 26

LISTEN

In a landmark event poised to redefine the landscape of cultural and religious harmony, the Canadian Religious and Cultural Council (CRCC) is set to host esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, and Ambassador Hilda Suka-Mafudze, the African Union Ambassador to the United States of America.

Scheduled for Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the Miracle Arena for All Nations in Woodbridge, Ontario, the event will mark the official launch of the CRCC, a non-profit organization committed to celebrating, respecting, and embracing the diverse tapestry of religious and cultural identities in Canada.

Led by Ambassador Dr. Martin Kofi Danso, President of the CRCC, the event will bring together a constellation of luminaries from various religious, indigenous, and cultural backgrounds. Notable attendees include His Royal Highness King Nana Yaw Osam I, Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, and Hon. David Smith, MPP Scarborough Centre, H.E. Ambassador Hilda Suka-Mafudze, African Union Ambassador to the United States of America, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Martin Kofi Danso, United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador, IAWPA,Hon. Michael Kerzner, MPP York Centre among others.

The inaugural event, scheduled from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm EST, promises to be a testament to the spirit of unity and cooperation as representatives from different walks of life come together to champion the values of tolerance, empathy, and social cohesion.

"The vision of the CRCC is to foster a diverse and inclusive Canadian society where religious and cultural diversity is celebrated, respected, and embraced," remarked Ambassador Dr. Martin Kofi Danso.

About The Canadian Religious and Cultural Council

The CRCC is dedicated to nurturing inclusivity and honoring the vibrant mosaic of cultures and faiths that shape our country. With a network comprising grassroots community organizers, religious leaders, public servants, and influential figures across Canada, the CRCC endeavors to cultivate mutual respect, preserve heritage, and uphold the values of unity through dialogue, advocacy, and collaboration.

Membership in the CRCC is open to all individuals committed to bridging divides and fostering a more harmonious society.