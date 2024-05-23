ModernGhana logo
French President Macron in New Caledonia: "priority is return to peace and calm"

By RFI
THU, 23 MAY 2024
President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday met with local officials in riot-hit New Caledonia, having crossed the globe by plane in a high-profile show of support for the French Pacific archipelago gripped by deadly unrest and where Indigenous people have long sought independence from France.

Macron, who briefly spoke to reporters after his arrival at La Tontouta International Airport, about 50 kilometersfrom the New Caledonian capital of Noumea, said he viewed a return to calm as the top priority.

He said his wish, along with that of his ministers and government, was "to be alongside the people and see a return to peace, calm and security as soon as possible.”

Macron added that he would discuss the resources needed to repair the damage wrought by days of shootings, arson and other violence that has left at least six dead and destruction estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of euros.

“We will discuss questions of economic reconstruction, support and rapid response, and the most delicate political questions, as we talk about the future of New Caledonia," he said. “By the end of the day, decisions will be taken and announcements will be made.”

When asked by a reporter whether he thought a 12-hour visit was enough, Macron responded: “We will see. I don't have a limit."

As he opened a meeting with local leaders, Macron held a moment of silence for the people who lost their lives in the unrest before touching on the steps his government plans to take. Officials from both pro-independence and loyalist factions were present, according to a list of attendees provided by the Elysee presidential office.

Open dialogue

Macron said 3,000 security officers have been deployed to New Caledonia. They will stay as long as deemed necessary, he said, even if that means remaining there during the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games that Paris and other parts of France will host starting in late July.

While he said he didn't think the current state of emergency should be extended, he said it would only be lifted if all political leaders called for the barricades and roadblocks to be taken down.

His government was working with local leaders to assess the cost of the damage and was prepared to provide financial aid and insurance assistance, he said.

He added that he hoped an open dialogue would decrease tensions and provide a way forward that respects the outcomes of previous independence referendums that were in favor of staying part of France.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Overseas Territories Minister Marie Guevenoux accompanied Macron on the trip.

(With newswires)

