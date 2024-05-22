ModernGhana logo
We've waived the exemption for accountability — Presidency finally releases full KPMG audit report on GRA-SML deal

The presidency has waived the exemption and publicly released the full KPMG audit report on the controversial revenue collection agreement between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

In a statement dated May 22, Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the presidency, announced that this is in “the interest of full transparency in governance, openness and honesty with the public.”

“The President has decided to waive the privilege under section 5 of the RTI Act and has directed the publication of the KPMG report in full,” it noted.

The KPMG report can now be accessed on the presidency's official website via www.presidency.gov.gh.

This is a reversal from the presidency's earlier stance when the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) filed a Right to Information request for the full report.

The request was denied on grounds that the report contained "sensitive information falling under provisions that allow withholding of such information."

In quoting from the RTI Act, Eugene Arhin's statement noted that "Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the RTI Act states that information is exempt from disclosure where the information is prepared for submission or has been submitted to the President or Vice President for consideration or contains matters the disclosure of which would reveal information concerning opinion, advice, deliberation, recommendation, minutes or consultation made or given to the President or Vice President."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News Reporter

