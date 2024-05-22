ModernGhana logo
Nigerian national jailed 10 years for attempting to smuggle cocaine to Vietnam

WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, convicted cocaine smuggler

A Nigerian national has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to smuggle nearly 2kg of cocaine out of Ghana to Vietnam.

Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, 32, was found carrying 90 small pellets containing a total of 1.54kg of cocaine during security screening at Kotoka International Airport in Accra last February as he prepared to board a flight to Hanoi, Vietnam.

Following his arrest by officers of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Ezugwu underwent a urine test which tested positive for narcotics.

He later expelled all 90 pellets of cocaine from his body while under observation.

Ezugwu appeared before the Criminal Court Division of the Accra High Court where he pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful possession of narcotics, attempted exportation of drugs, and money laundering.

On Friday, May 3, the court handed down a sentence of 10 years hard labor along with a 10,000 penalty unit fine, equivalent to around $1,500.

The judge said failure to pay the fine would result in an additional 3 years in prison.

"The court also ordered the destruction of the exhibit which will be supervised by all the interested stakeholders in the presence of the court registrar, state prosecutors and the defence counsel," said a statement from NACOC dated May 22.

NACOC affirmed its commitment to "protecting the public from the trafficking and use of illicit drugs, thereby ensuring public safety."

He warned that "the possession, usage, and transportation of illegal drugs without lawful authorization remain prohibited."

Nigerian national jailed 10 years for attempting to smuggle cocaine to Vietnam

