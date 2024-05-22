Chadian PM Masra resigns following Déby victory in presidential elections

Chadian Prime Minister Succès Masra has resigned, just over two weeks after his defeat to junta leader Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno in presidential elections.

A staunch opponent of the junta, which seized power in April 2021, Masra was appointed prime minister of the transitional government in January, four months ahead of the poll, in a move to appease the opposition.

In March, his candidacy was cleared for the presidential election to return the country to constitutional rule.

The oil-producing country is the first of a string of coup-hit states in West and Central Africa's Sahel region to attempt such a return.

Fraud allegations

Before the official announcement of preliminary results Masra claimed victory, alleging that electoral fraud was being planned.

Chad's state election body said Déby had won the election outright with 61% of the vote and the constitutional council later confirmed him as a winner.

Masra has acknowledged the council's ruling and said there were no other legal means to contest the results.

"In accordance with the constitution, I have today presented ... my resignation and that of the transitional government, which has become irrelevant with the end of the presidential election of May 6," Masra said on X on Wednesday.

Déby's victory prolongs the rule of the family that has had a firm grip on power since Déby's father took over in a coup in the early 1990s.