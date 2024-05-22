Mahama meets Ghanaian Clergy at Assemblies of God Headquarters in Accra

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, met with clergy from across the country at the Assemblies of God headquarters in Accra.

He assured them that, if elected, he will be fair to all Ghanaians, regardless of their affiliations.

This meeting is the first in a series of forums Mahama is holding as part of his campaign for the December 2024 elections.

In his address, he called for collective efforts from all stakeholders to support the fight against corruption.

Also present at the meeting were Archbishop Duncan Williams, founder of Action Chapel International, and selected pastors from across the country.

Mahama stated that these forums will guide his party in forming his next administration. He emphasized that addressing the fuel subsidy issue will be a top priority if he wins, once proper introductory formalities have been completed.

In his speech, Mahama committed to consulting stakeholders regularly on key decisions affecting the country. He expressed concern about the level of corruption in Ghana, which he believes has significantly increased the economic hardships faced by its citizens.

Mahama warned that if corruption is not addressed promptly, it will further worsen the plight of already suffering Ghanaians.