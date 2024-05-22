Cheddar reiterates commitment to dredge sea to Kumasi

LISTEN

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar and the leader of the New Force Movement, has reaffirmed his ambitious plan to dredge the sea to the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Cheddar emphasized the transformative potential of water bodies in improving lives and fostering industrialization.

Facing criticism for his proposal to dredge the sea to Kumasi, Cheddar defended his vision during a campaign tour and in a recent interview with Citi TV.

As an independent presidential aspirant, he remains steadfast in his belief that this ambitious project is achievable if elected.

“Talking about the sea coming to Kumasi, and everything, I think there are a lot of people in this country who have traveled. Because the biggest part of our population is the youth, I think they are also enlightened to see. If you pick the 50 best cities in the world today, press one button after another, all of the 50 are developed around water. All of them, England, London, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Dubai—it’s all water. Water is life; it gives irrigation, and it gives a lot of things,” Cheddar stated.

He elaborated on the importance of water bodies for transportation and connectivity, noting, “Sea is for transportation, it is part of the reasons why it’s needed, it connects the world. Rivers and lagoons connect the regions, so you dredge them as you see in England, their canals, ferries—it brings some sort of connections within communities and developments of these areas. Tamale, if we’re able to connect any of the water bodies, that weather will come down.”

Highlighting specific rivers, he said, “There’s River Pra which goes to the sea in Cape Coast and goes all the way to Kumasi. There’s River Tano, which goes all the way to Takoradi, Elubo. When you go to Ivory Coast, there’s the sea and there’s a big dredge that they brought the water into a river body and it’s in the middle of the city. These things are possible, it’s everywhere in the world.”

Cheddar is confident that his vision can bring substantial change to Ghana. “I’m talking about the biggest vision that will change this nation. It’s taken Ghanaians 100 years to not think of what to do with their water. We need to use our water for transportation, irrigation, and to open the waters,” he emphasized.

When questioned about his promise to dredge the sea to Kumasi, he confirmed, “Yes, I did.”

Addressing his critics, Cheddar remarked, “People have the right to describe, define, and insult you when you make decisions like this. My only problem is that the people who are saying that better be intelligent enough to do better than who they are trying to bring down.”