Economic conditions would've been worse under NDC gov't - Akim Swedru MP

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP for Akim Swedru constituency
WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP for Akim Swedru constituency

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru constituency, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has defended the NPP government's economic record, saying conditions would have been worse under an NDC government.

He argued that the NPP has implemented key policies, such as reducing electricity prices and introducing free senior high school education, which has benefited Ghanaians.

Osei Nyarko attributed some of the economic challenges to the opposition NDC's lack of support for the government.

He urged the NDC to cease attacking Akufo-Addo's government and offer practical policies to improve the economy.

"It's not enough to suggest that this government has not done well or enough to manage the economy. Our situation would have been worse if a different government was in power.

"Any political party seeking the mandate of the people must be able to demonstrate practically what they will do differently to improve the economy and the conditions of the people," he wrote on his Facebook page.

