Chairman Wontumi: A Story of Leadership and Triumph

By Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarko
The Electoral Commission of Ghana has reported significant progress in the ongoing voter registration exercise, with a total of 143,014 individuals registered nationwide.

The 21 day registration exercise, which began on Tuesday, May 7, primarily aimed at first-time voters and individuals seeking to obtain a voter card is scheduled to conclude on May 27, 2024.

In the heart of Ghana's Ashanti region, a remarkable feat has been achieved. The ongoing voter registration exercise has seen a staggering 25,558 new registrants, with the region taking the lead nationwide. This monumental success is thanks to the tireless efforts of Chairman Wontumi, a visionary leader who has dedicated himself to empowering the people of Ashanti.

The Ashanti Region has emerged as a glistening star in the ongoing voter registration exercise, and it's all thanks to the tireless efforts of Chairman Wontumi, the NPP Chairman in the region. With a whopping 25,558 registrations, the region has taken the lead in the exercise, and Chairman Wontumi's leadership is being hailed as the driving force behind this success.

Under Chairman Wontumi's guidance, the region has witnessed a surge in political awareness and enthusiasm, with first-time voters flocking to registration centers in droves. His mobilization efforts, coupled with his ability to connect with the youth, have been instrumental in getting the region to the top spot.

Keep up the good work.

