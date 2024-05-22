ModernGhana logo
Locked-up Investment Holders Forum suspends planned picketing, meets MoF for discussions

WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Locked-up Investment Holders Forum has suspended its planned picketing of the Ministry of Finance following an invitation for discussions from the Deputy Finance Minister.

The Forum, which represents individuals who had invested in Finance Houses and Savings & Loans companies that are now insolvent, has been organizing pickets to demand that the government make financial provisions to cover the unpaid deposits.

They had picketed the Ministry on Wednesday, May 15 and were planning further actions on May 22 and 29—every Wednesday.

However, in a statement released on May 21, the Forum said it would suspend the upcoming pickets due to "a call today from the Deputy Minister for Finance, to have a meeting with us after returning from a trip on 27th May 2024, to discuss our petition."

Convener of the forum, Dr. Adu A. Antwi expressed, "We hope to have fruitful discussions with the Deputy Minister on our petition and get our locked-up investments paid back to us."

These individuals say they have been unable to access their savings for years due to the insolvency of some financial institutions.

They have been campaigning for the government to provide funds to allow those companies' licenses to be revoked and depositors repaid.

