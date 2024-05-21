Adopt sustainable measures to mitigate climate change – Gender Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Dakoa Newman, has called on Ghanaians to adopt sustainable practices to mitigate climate change.

She said: “By adopting energy conservation, water preservation, waste reduction and minimizing carbon footprints, families can lead by example.”

The Minister said this at the commemoration of this year’s International Day of the Family in Accra.

The event, themed: "Families and Climate Change" was revised to "Child Protection and Climate Change" to emphasize the impact of climate change on families, particularly children.

The event was aimed to promote family cohesion and parental responsibilities through a dialogue involving children, families, communities and the media.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting children through effective policies and programmes.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Dr Afisah Zakariah, emphasized the potential of families to drive positive change, offering support and a sense of inclusion.

“Families can provide affection, encouragement and a feeling of inclusion. We must teach children the importance of families and environmental conservation,” she noted.

The UNICEF’s Deputy Representative, Mr Fiachra McAsey, underscored the critical link between the climate crisis and child protection.

He pointed out the increasing impacts of global warming on West African countries, including Ghana, adding, “We must raise our voices and take urgent action to address the climate crisis to protect the future of our children.”