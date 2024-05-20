ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Pentecost 2024: the sea gets divided again

Feature Article Pentecost 2024: the sea gets divided again
MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Pentecost 2024: the sea gets divided again
Germans celebrate Pentecost (19./20.05.2024) again reflecting on the ancient days and current events. Pharaoh run after Moses and the Israelites to push them against the Red Sea. God divided and opened the Red Sea as an escape route for his people to safety. The Egyptians drowned in the Red Sea as God closed the passageway again.

History never repeats itself but always comes back in a different form. Last week the US built a pier to bring much-needed rescue items into Gaza even opening of more or all entry points into Gaza would not only have helped the USA to save up to $ 300 Mio. in building a lifeline into Gaza to rescue the Palestinians but ensured that the sea is not divided again in form of this pier. Innocent Palestinian civilians get killed, like innocent Israelis, and are asked to flee Rafah. They are pushed along the seafront into hostile territory to clear the way for the intended ground offense to end Hamas finally as said by the IDF and promised by PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

The current situation has many significant parallels to the historical events that we know in the Bible and remember today.

As a young student working as a volunteer in the Kibbutz Ginegar near Nazareth (1981, three months) and Ein Ziwan in Golan Heights (1982, three months) I always asked myself is a people capable of treating enemies differently who suffered as much as the Jews in their history or are we all humans that all take to the same weapons and strategies? And if we do not learn our lessons will God deal with us like Moses when he acknowledged his people disappointed him and blessed Joshua for him to take over? We all know the Israelites had to walk around the promised land for another forty years before God granted them entry.

The question must be asked do the Israelites in their prayers ask God to forgive their enemies and bring back the hostages and an end to Hamas but spare innocent civilians and their little children or do they listen to their generals and politicians? Do they think that this war and the way they fight it will find mercy and grace before God to receive his blessings or do they decide without praying to God? If they can convince people to believe God himself has told them to fight the way they fight Athiest will run and say: "Look, we always knew it. There is no merciful God. We knew it all those while."

The US pier divides the sea to rescue the people of God.

More from this author (1090)

More

Top Stories

9 hours ago

4,300 Liberians at Buduburam Refugee Camp to return home 4,300 Liberians at Buduburam Refugee Camp to return home

9 hours ago

Two dead in premix fuel depot explosion at Essikado-Ketan Two dead in premix fuel depot explosion at Essikado-Ketan

10 hours ago

Driver of President Akufo-Addo convoy SUV dies in road crash Driver of President Akufo-Addo convoy SUV dies in road crash

10 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's convoy in fatal crash Akufo-Addo's convoy in fatal crash 

10 hours ago

Mepe flood victims still in tents 8months after Akosombo Dam spillage Mepe flood victims still in tents 8months after Akosombo Dam spillage  

10 hours ago

Kpemkas appointment as Deputy BOST MD is unconstitutional – Kwabena Donkor Kpemka’s appointment as Deputy BOST MD is unconstitutional – Kwabena Donkor

11 hours ago

Voter registration: Two Togolese Nationals arrested in Buem for attempting to register Voter registration: Two Togolese Nationals arrested in Buem for attempting to re...

16 hours ago

The Congolese Republican Guard and police block a road around the area of an attempted coup in Kinshasa. By ARSENE MPIANA AFP DR Congo thwarts Kinshasa 'coup attempt': army

18 hours ago

Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare

19 hours ago

Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80 youth support Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80% youth support

Just in....
body-container-line