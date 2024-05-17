SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Kwadaso-Barekese Campus matriculates 894 students

A successful matriculation ceremony was held for 894 new students at the Seventh-Day Adventist Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Kwadaso-Barekese Campus, for the current academic year.

Of these, 507 students are enrolled in the diploma in nursing program, while 287 are pursuing a diploma in midwifery. This cohort includes the 19th batch of nursing matriculants and the 10th batch of midwifery matriculants since the college's inception.

The matriculation ceremony took place on Friday, May 17, 2024, under the theme "Training Disciplined Nurses and Midwives: The Role of Stakeholders." This event underscores the institution's commitment to equipping qualified SHS graduates with essential healthcare skills, contributing to both their futures and the nation's development.

Currently, the college has a population of 2,200 students and has successfully trained a total of 4,207 students (2,758 registered nurses and 1,449 registered midwives) since its establishment. The Principal, Dr. Daniel Atta Tuffour, highlighted the exceptional performance of the college's graduates both within Ghana and internationally in his address during the ceremony. He emphasized the significant contributions of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church through their educational institutions in developing human resources for national progress.

Dr. Tuffour also noted the positive economic impact of the college's presence in Barekese, including job creation for locals and contributing to the town's elevation to district capital status. However, he also pointed out several challenges faced by the institution, such as inadequate lecture halls, insufficient teaching and learning materials, and untarred roads. He appealed for support from individuals and stakeholders to address these issues.

The Principal encouraged the new students to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the college. "As you navigate the challenges and triumphs that lie ahead, know that you are not alone. You have a dedicated team of educators, staff members, and fellow students here to support you every step of the way," he said.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Lily Obenewaa Asare, Pre-Service & In-Service Training Coordinator at Ghana Adventist Health Services, emphasized the crucial role stakeholders play in shaping the future of healthcare professionals. She stressed the importance of collaboration and collective responsibility in delivering quality patient care. Dr. Asare also highlighted the government's efforts to ensure quality training, equitable distribution of a competent health workforce, and improvements in health infrastructure, contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 3 through Universal Health Coverage.

The ceremony concluded with the recognition and awarding of the best-performing students, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.