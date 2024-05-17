ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 17 May 2024 General News

Ghana will shift from fuel-generated power to solar-generated power if I become president — Bawumia

BawumiaBawumia
17 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has vowed to reduce Ghana’s power costs by transitioning from fuel to solar energy if elected president.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted Ghana’s potential to harness solar energy for power generation during a meeting with clergy in the Upper East region.

He outlined his vision to introduce approximately 2,000 megawatts of solar power within his first four years in office. This capacity is nearly half of the country’s current power consumption and could potentially reduce power costs by at least 50%, he said.

Dr. Bawumia expressed his ambition for Ghana to start manufacturing solar panels and become a supplier to other African countries.

“The next major objective for me is to bring down the cost of power, electricity. And how am I going to do it? I want to do it by shifting Ghana away from fuel-generated power to solar-generated power. I want us to move from fuel to solar.

“Solar is given to us by God for free. If we have to buy fuel we need foreign exchange and then we have to import. But solar we can harness it and generate power.

“So I want us to bring 2,000 megawatts in the first four years. That is about half our consumption in the first four years and we can reduce the cost of power by at least 50% if we move in this direction. I want Ghana to start manufacturing solar panels as well and then let us start supplying the rest of Africa with it,” he stated.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Watch how a slay queen repented after having an encounter with Alpha Hour Watch how a ‘slay queen’ repented after having an encounter with Alpha Hour

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong left and Bishop Daniel Obinim Kennedy Agyapong and I are blood relatives — Bishop Obinim 

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia got it right, NPP gov’t has been the best under the 4th Republic – NPP G...

3 hours ago

Kidney disease is a killer in the country; Ive lost people because we couldnt pay for cost of dialysis – Bagbin Kidney disease is a killer in the country; I’ve lost people because we couldn’t ...

3 hours ago

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini Alhassan Suhuyini questions Akufo-Addo over swift action on petition to remove K...

3 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu It's questionable how SSNIT has decided to sell its 60% stake in hotels within i...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo happy with petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng; Im sure hes behind it – Martin Kpebu Akufo-Addo happy with petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng; I’m sure he’s behind it...

3 hours ago

Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampongleft and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Investigate and stop sale of SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong — Ablakwa petition...

3 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress NDC 'It Is Possible' Ghana public debt will cross GH¢1 trillion under the watch of '...

7 hours ago

Travelling to Maldives, other foreign tourist sites affects the cedi; lets build, patronise our local ones —Stephen Amoah Travelling to Maldives, other foreign tourist sites affects the cedi; let’s buil...

Just in....
body-container-line