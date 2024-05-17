ModernGhana logo
Zambia’s RTI officials call on Ghana’s Information Minister-designate

By ISD || contributor
FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Minister for Information and Media of Zambia, Mr Cornelius Mweetwa, has called on Ghana’s Minister for Information-designate, Mrs Fatimatu Abubakar, to discuss issues related to the implementation of the Right to Information.

Mr Mweetwa, who led a seven-member delegation of Right to Information of Zambia to visit the minister, is in Ghana to attend the 3rd African Media Convention, scheduled from 15th – 17th May 2024.

Mrs Abubakar explained that Ghana has a dedicated body, the Right to Information Commission, which is the sole institution mandated to oversee the implementation of the Right to Information Act.

She said this allows for strict monitoring of institutions to ensure they comply with the Act and enforce citizens’ right to information.

The delegation later visited the Access to Information Division of the Information Services to pick lessons from Ghana’s successful implementation of the RTI law.

The Head of the Access to Information Division (ATID), Madam Bridget Mensah, explained the relevance of ATID, which is the supply side of the implementation of the RTI law, while the RTI Commission represents the regulatory side.

Mr Sosthenes Senanu Nyadroh also of the ATID took the delegation through the Division's dashboard and annual reports, highlighting the Online Records Management System, expected to quicken the process and provide real-time tracking and reporting of the requests and information delivery to applicants.

The delegation was inspired by Ghana's commitment to transparency and accountability and looked forward to implementing similar practices in Zambia.

