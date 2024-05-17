ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fuel prices remain high despite falling global markets due to weak cedi

Commodity News Fuel prices remain high despite falling global markets due to weak cedi
FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Fuel prices in Ghana have yet to see a drop at the pumps, despite significant declines in international oil markets in recent weeks.

As of Friday, May 17, the major fuel brands - Shell, TotalEnergies, Goil and Petrosol - were still charging between GHS14.39 to GHS14.79 per litre for petrol and GHS14.65 to GHS14.79 per litre for diesel.

This, to many, is a surprising development given that benchmark petroleum product prices on world markets have fallen by around 5-6% for petrol and 4.5% for diesel since the start of May, according to the Institute of Energy Security (IES).

However, Ghana's local currency, the cedi, which is used for transactions by the industry, has lost 8-10% of its value against the US dollar over the past two weeks.

This rapid depreciation of the cedi is negating lower global crude prices for Ghanaian oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Speaking to Accra-based Citi TV, Duncan Amoah of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers warned that with the cedi continuing to weaken, fuel prices may remain stable or potentially increase further - piling additional costs on consumers despite international oil price relief.

The second pricing window for OMCs opened on Thursday, May 16, but analysts say only a marginal drop, if any, can be expected given the cedi's struggles on forex markets are preventing full transmission of savings from overseas.

For now, Ghanaian drivers, passengers and businesses may have to endure high fuel costs for the foreseeable future.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ill cut power cost by 50 with 2,000MW solar power in my first four years – Bawumia I’ll cut power cost by 50% with 2,000MW solar power in my first four years – Baw...

1 hour ago

Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to stop sale of SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to stop sale of SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong

1 hour ago

Travelling to Maldives, other foreign tourist sites affects the cedi; lets build, patronise our local ones —Stephen Amoah Travelling to Maldives, other foreign tourist sites affects the cedi; let’s buil...

1 hour ago

Development Projects: Northern Regional House of Chiefs praises Akufo-Addo's government Development Projects: Northern Regional House of Chiefs praises Akufo-Addo's gov...

1 hour ago

Voter registration exercise: Some of your errors are unpardonable, cannot be understood; be warned —Dr Otchere-Ankrah to EC Voter registration exercise: Some of your errors are unpardonable, cannot be und...

2 hours ago

CJ informs Kissi Agyebeng about petition seeking his removal; asks for his comments to determine prima facie case CJ informs Kissi Agyebeng about petition seeking his removal; asks for his comme...

2 hours ago

Provide comment on allegations against you — CJ tells Kissi Agyebeng on petition to get him removed Provide comment on allegations against you — CJ tells Kissi Agyebeng on petition...

2 hours ago

Gamalsey: My govt will implement a Blue Water Initiative to clean our water bodies in mining areas – Mahama Gamalsey: My gov’t will implement a Blue Water Initiative to clean our water bod...

2 hours ago

Left to Right: Former EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei, Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyemang Akufo-Addo about to remove Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng just like Charlotte...

2 hours ago

Kissi Agyebeng should've resigned long ago – Franklin Cudjoe Kissi Agyebeng should've resigned long ago – Franklin Cudjoe

Just in....
body-container-line