ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

May 17: Cedi sells at GHS14.65 to $1, GHS13.77 on BoG interbank

CediRates Spotlight May 17: Cedi sells at GHS14.65 to 1, GHS13.77 on BoG interbank
FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated against the US dollar, declining further by 6 pesewas on both the buying and the selling rates.

The buying rate is now GHS14.03, while the selling rate is also being offered at GHS14.65 on Friday, May 17, 2024.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and fuel updates.

The Cedi is trading at GHS13.76 on purchasing rate and GHS13.77 selling price at interbank rates against the US dollar.

Some currency bureaus, namely AfriSwap and Perebrim, are currently purchasing for GHS14.70 each, and selling at GHS15.05 and GHS15, respectively.

In comparison to the rates on Thursday, the British Pound Sterling increased by 6 pesewas in value on the buying rate and by 8 pesewas on the selling rate against the Cedi.

The buying rate and selling rate of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS17.56 and GHS18.46, respectively.

The Euro has also increased in value by 6 pesewas on the buying rate and by 8 pesewas on the selling rate against the cedi.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS15.06 and GHS15.85, respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS17.46, 8 pesewas rise from the previous rates.

The euro is currently selling at GHS14.98 on the interbank market, 7 pesewas rise from the previous rates.

Through LemFi and Afriex, people can send money to Ghana from the US or the UK at GHS13.90 and GHS13.86 respectively, for each dollar.

The two money transfer sites are offering buying and selling rates of GHS17.37 and GHS17.46 for the British Pound, respectively.

The only one of the two that updated euro rates on Friday, Afriex, is selling GHS14.93 for €1.

For those who will be renewing their Netflix, Spotify or Apple Music subscriptions through Visa and Mastercard, both payment processors are offering a US dollar for GHS15.32 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bawumias campaign akin to comedy show - Osman Ayariga Bawumia’s campaign akin to comedy show - Osman Ayariga  

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo forwards petition to remove Special Prosecutor to Chief Justice Akufo-Addo forwards petition to remove Special Prosecutor to Chief Justice

1 hour ago

I know armed robbers den: Arrest Sammi Awuku — Security expert tells IGP I know armed robbers’ den: Arrest Sammi Awuku — Security expert tells IGP

1 hour ago

We wont accept ECs flippant election results in 2024 — NDC warns We won’t accept EC’s flippant election results in 2024 — NDC warns

1 hour ago

You won't see Mahama again after you vote for him especially after he takes his honeymoon; he'll have nothing at stake — Bawumia warns electorate You won't see Mahama again after you vote for him especially after he takes his ...

1 hour ago

Community mining scheme now for NPP party chairmen, DCEs, politically-connected - Mahama reveals Community mining scheme now for NPP party chairmen, DCEs, politically-connected ...

2 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa Akosombo dam spillage victims to get free voter ID replacement — EC

3 hours ago

Parts of Ghana to experience rains, thunderstorms this evening — GMet Parts of Ghana to experience rains, thunderstorms this evening — GMet

3 hours ago

Rtd Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng 2024 election: Things might explode if there is an obvious NDC win and NPP tries...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng Martin Amidu petitions Akufo-Addo to remove Special prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

Just in....
body-container-line