Alban Bagbin Inaugurates second edition of Northern Trade Summit

The eagerly awaited Northern Trade, Industry, and Industrial Summit (NTIIS) commenced with a flourish in Tamale, Northern Ghana, as the vibrant Grand Durbar unfolded, celebrating the region's diverse cultural tapestry.

The event, graced by the esteemed Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, saw a convergence of traditional leaders, diplomatic delegates, and stakeholders from various sectors, marking a significant milestone in the economic trajectory of the Northern Regions.

Under the theme "Enhancing Trade and Industries in Northern Ghana through Capacity Development and Strategic Investment," the Summit aims to propel the region towards economic prosperity by fostering capacity building and strategic investment initiatives.

The inaugural day witnessed the official opening by Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who ceremoniously inaugurated the exhibition, signaling the start of a week-long showcase of the region's potential in trade and industry.

Continuing the momentum, today, May 16th, 2024, the program shifts focus to capacity development with seminars tailored to equip businesses with the requisite skills for success in the global marketplace. The day culminates in an award ceremony recognizing excellence and innovation in the region's economic landscape.

Organized by the Centre for Policy Development (CPD) in collaboration with key institutions such as the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Northern Development Authority, and Ghana Investment Promotion Center, among others, the Summit underscores a concerted effort towards holistic development.

In a stirring address by Mr. Angelo Yossi Dogbe, Regional Tourism Director of the Northern Region, at the 2nd Northern Trade, Industry, and Industrial Summit, attendees were reminded of the region's untapped potential and the imperative of strategic investment in its tourism sector.

Highlighting key attractions such as the historical Saakpuli slave wells in Savalugu and the cultural heritage sites in Yendi, Mr. Dogbe emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to unlock the tourism potential of the Northern Region. He invited investors and development partners to explore opportunities for sustainable growth while preserving the region's rich heritage.

With the NTIIS underway, stakeholders are poised to harness the region's cultural richness and natural resources to drive economic development, promising a brighter future for Northern Ghana and beyond.