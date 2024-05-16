The 2024 Elections: Why You Should Be Involved as a Young Person

As the saying goes, young people are often touted as the future of a nation. In Ghana, the year 2024 holds immense significance in our democracy as it marks the time when we, as a country, will be electing our president and members of parliament for the next four years, as enshrined in the 1992 constitution. The upcoming election, scheduled for December 7, presents a crucial opportunity for young people to shape the direction of our nation's governance.

It is no secret that many young individuals in Ghana have expressed disappointment in the performance of current and past governments. This discontent has fueled a desire among the youth to actively participate in the electoral process and have their voices heard. However, mere dissatisfaction is not enough; action is required. As young people, we cannot afford to sit back and watch passively as decisions that will impact our future are made without our input.

The age composition of Ghana's population, based on the 2021 census data, reveals that approximately 38% of the population falls within the age group of 15-35 years. This sizable demographic, when galvanized and united in their demands for accountability and transparency from political leaders, has the potential to bring about significant change in our governance system.

Why should young people not remain indifferent to the upcoming 2024 elections?

Firstly, consider the power of your vote. Your vote is your voice, your chance to influence the direction of our country's development and progress. By abstaining from voting or remaining apathetic, you are essentially relinquishing your right to have a say in shaping the future of Ghana.

Secondly, think about the issues that matter most to you. Whether it be education, healthcare, job opportunities, or environmental sustainability, the policies and decisions made by our elected leaders directly impact these areas. By actively participating in the electoral process, you have the opportunity to support candidates who align with your values and priorities.

Lastly, reflect on the legacy you wish to leave for future generations. The decisions made in the 2024 elections will have far-reaching consequences that extend beyond the immediate term. By engaging in the electoral process now, you are not only advocating for your own interests but also laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and accountable governance system for generations to come.

In conclusion, the 2024 elections present a pivotal moment for young people in Ghana to assert their agency and contribute to shaping the future of our nation. Let us not squander this opportunity but instead rise to the occasion, mobilize our peers, and actively participate in the democratic process. Our future is at stake, and it is up to us to seize it with both hands.

Written by: Samuel Nii Adjetey

