15.05.2024 Politics

Visionary and experienced Mahama will fix Ghana’s broken economy — Joyce Bawa

15.05.2024 LISTEN

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President and NDC flagbearer John Mahama, has reiterated the progress her boss will make to the Ghanaian economy should he regain the mandate.

The former deputy transport minister posited that the opposition leader, whom she described as visionary and experienced, cares about Ghana.

In a post on X on Wednesday, May 15, she said her boss would fix the country’s ailing economy by providing well-paying jobs.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari emphasized that through the proposed 24-hour economy initiative, the living standards of citizens will be improved to restore hope.

"Be assured that the visionary and experienced leader, HE John Mahama, cares about Ghana!" she said.

"He will fix the broken economy, create more well-paying jobs through his 24-HOUR ECONOMY initiative, improve the living standards of each and every citizen, not just a few cronies, and restore hope. A vote for John Mahama on December 07, 2024 is a vote for THE GHANA WE WANT TOGETHER."

Under his 24-hour economy policy, the one-time president promises to equip the youth of Ghana with the knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future.

Mr. Mahama said his administration will maximize the potential of agriculture, and provide critical social and IT infrastructure to stimulate economic growth.

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

