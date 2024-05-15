Tamale College of Education hosts 3-day content validation workshop

Tamale College of Education (TACE) recently held a 3-day content validation workshop aimed at validating 12 flagship courses developed for Open Distance Learning (ODL).

The workshop, held from April 3rd to 5th, 2024, at the college Library was to ensure that the said courses , meet the highest educational and instructional standards.

The 3-day eye-opening event, brought together 20 participants, including district and regional directors of education, course developers, educational technology specialists, subject matter experts, and representatives from the target audience of in-service teachers.

Over the three days, participants engaged in detailed discussions and evaluations of the courses' structure, content, design, and delivery mechanisms.

COL consultant and Lead Facilitator of the workshop Dr. Harry Barton Essel, in his opening remarks, emphasized the focus on starting the validating the courses to ensure that it meets educational standards. He also led the participants through a brief introduction and outline of the workshop objectives, highlighting the importance of ensuring the courses meet the needs of in-service teachers.

Throughout the workshop, participants reviewed the courses' content relevance, instructional design, and alignment with ODL best practices. They also identified opportunities for improvement and prepared presentations on their findings and proposed enhancements.

Dr. Issahaque Munawaru, Savelugu Municipal Director of Education, expressed his enthusiasm for the workshop, stating, "I wish I could once again be in the classroom to use the learned knowledge for the betterment of my students' learning outcomes." He also requested that his municipal be part of the piloting phase.

The headmistress of Walewale Model Girls School, in a submission, expressed her gratitude to the Commonwealth of Learning (CoL) for supporting TACE, saying, "I hope this will not be the last." Many participants shared their appreciation for being part of the workshop.

The principal of the Tamale College of Education (TACE), Dr. Sulemana Iddrisu, in officiating the closing ceremony, expressed his gratitude to CoL and Dr. Essel, for their support of education development in Ghana. He thanked the participants for their valuable contributions, marking the successful completion of the 3-day content validation workshop.