15.05.2024

Ghana’s economy rebounding strongly – Amin Adam

LISTEN

Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has once again assured the public of a strong economic recovery.

He also highlighted that inflation has seen a notable decrease in recent months signalling that the economy is on the right path to recovery.

Speaking as the special guest of honour at the Health Sector Annual Summit 2024, Dr Adam expressed optimism that inflation would continue to decline and be significantly lower by the end of the year.

“The economy is rebounding strongly, and I can tell you as manager of the economy that our recovery is really strong. We face serious challenges, but the future is looking brighter and brighter.

“As a result of the policies we have implemented, economic growth has become more robust than ever anticipated. Projected to grow at 1.5% last year [2023], we grew at 2.9%.”

“The signs of growth we’re seeing from the data also show that this year will be strong, and so, when I say the economy is strong, I mean it. Inflation has also been on the decline, from a peak of 54% at the end of 2022, and 12 months later, it came down to 25%.

“We are working to ensure inflation reaches 15% by the end of this year. And by the end of 2027, inflation comes with a single digit.”

-citinewsroom

