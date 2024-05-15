ModernGhana logo
Locked-up investment holders renew picketing at Finance Ministry

Locked-up investment holders renew picketing at Finance Ministry
1 HOUR AGO

Locked-Up Investment Holders Forum has resumed picketing at the Finance Ministry, demanding the release of their funds trapped in defunct financial institutions.

The group is pressing the ministry to disburse funds to the Bank of Ghana, enabling the Central Bank to dissolve the failed entities and pay off investors.

The Bank of Ghana’s revocation of licences from over 400 financial entities between 2017 and 2019 resulted in investors’ capital being locked up.

Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, the forum’s convenor, in an interview with Citi News, expressed frustration over the government’s slow response to their plight.

The group has vowed to continue picketing at the ministry every Wednesday until a satisfactory response is received.

Dr. Antwi emphasised that if the response is acceptable, they will end their protests, but if it’s unsatisfactory, they will persist until their demands are met.

The investors are urging the government to take swift action to address their concerns and release their frozen funds.

“So we have planned to come here every Wednesday and we are waiting for the response from the ministry. If the response comes and we look at the response, if it’s such that it will not be necessary for us to come here, we won’t come. If the response comes and it’s not acceptable, we’ll continue to come.”

-citinewsroom

