Voter registration chaos: What happened is very disturbing; our leaders must show us some respect — Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, has voiced his dismay over the recent chaos that has marred the ongoing limited voter registration exercise in some centres across the country.

Speaking on Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. expressed profound disappointment at certain politicians and political actors in light of the disturbances witnessed during the registration process.

The violence unfolded in the Ahafo region on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with reports of injuries among participants in the voter registration exercise.

Those affected are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr. attributed these recurring conflicts to the vested interests of certain political figures who prioritize their personal agenda over the welfare and democratic rights of citizens.

He said, “I am very sad. What I have seen so far is very disturbing and indicators point out to the leaders we have in this country.

“It is high time our leaders show Ghanaians some respect and understand that the election is not about being manipulative. We are going to vote for Ghana’s development so elections are ways Ghanaians can also express their views.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

