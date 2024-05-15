Felix Kwakye Ofosu slams Chief Justice for heaping 'lavish praises' on Akufo-Addo

15.05.2024 LISTEN

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, has criticized the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, for praising President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Taking to his official social media platform X, Kwakye Ofosu expressed his dismay at what he perceived as the Chief Justice's inappropriate praise of the President.

He questioned the essence of the Chief Justice publicly lauding the head of state, particularly given the judiciary's role as an independent entity separate from the executive.

The controversy arose following the Chief Justice's speech at the International Association of Women Judges Africa Regional Conference, during which she stated, “President Akufo-Addo is a lawyer and champion of Justice and his name is definitely hatched in the legal history of this country as the most distinguished legal practitioner.

"His belief in the rule of law has been evident during his tenure as President.”

Kwakye Ofosu, however, took issue with these commendations, asserting, “First, I am not sure that it lies in the mouth of a Chief Justice to be heaping such lavish praise on a President she is supposed to be independent from.”

He argued that the judiciary should maintain its independence and refrain from engaging in open politics.

“Second, on the evidence of what we have seen, President Akufo-Addo cannot lay claim to a belief in the rule of law. The impunity, lawlessness, thuggery (and I dare say terrorism), he has superintendend and his blatant refusal to punish clear wrongdoing by his appointees belie the Chief Justice’s claims,” he wrote.