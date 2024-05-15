ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.05.2024 Politics

Felix Kwakye Ofosu slams Chief Justice for heaping 'lavish praises' on Akufo-Addo

Felix Kwakye Ofosu slams Chief Justice for heaping 'lavish praises' on Akufo-Addo
15.05.2024 LISTEN

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, has criticized the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, for praising President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Taking to his official social media platform X, Kwakye Ofosu expressed his dismay at what he perceived as the Chief Justice's inappropriate praise of the President.

He questioned the essence of the Chief Justice publicly lauding the head of state, particularly given the judiciary's role as an independent entity separate from the executive.

The controversy arose following the Chief Justice's speech at the International Association of Women Judges Africa Regional Conference, during which she stated, “President Akufo-Addo is a lawyer and champion of Justice and his name is definitely hatched in the legal history of this country as the most distinguished legal practitioner.

"His belief in the rule of law has been evident during his tenure as President.”

Kwakye Ofosu, however, took issue with these commendations, asserting, “First, I am not sure that it lies in the mouth of a Chief Justice to be heaping such lavish praise on a President she is supposed to be independent from.”

He argued that the judiciary should maintain its independence and refrain from engaging in open politics.

“Second, on the evidence of what we have seen, President Akufo-Addo cannot lay claim to a belief in the rule of law. The impunity, lawlessness, thuggery (and I dare say terrorism), he has superintendend and his blatant refusal to punish clear wrongdoing by his appointees belie the Chief Justice’s claims,” he wrote.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Hopeson Adorye Most NPP national organizers are into galamsey — Hopeson Adorye

2 hours ago

Koforidua: Teacher unions stage demo over unpaid allowances Koforidua: Teacher unions stage demo over unpaid allowances

2 hours ago

GPHA security and Immigration officials in free-for-all fight Tema Port GPHA security and Immigration officials in free-for-all fight Tema Port

2 hours ago

AR: Woman burnt to death as mentally unstable sons set house ablaze at Abuakwa Manhyia A/R: Woman burnt to death as ‘mentally unstable’ sons set house ablaze at Abuakw...

2 hours ago

ECs denial of disenfranchising SALL residents brazenly dishonest – Franklin Cudjoe fires back EC’s denial of disenfranchising SALL residents brazenly dishonest – Franklin Cud...

2 hours ago

I want golden age of partnership between the Church and the State to speed up national development - Bawumia I want golden age of partnership between the Church and the State to speed up na...

2 hours ago

Victim Akwasi Commey with his blood stained shirt Security guard shoots man over misunderstanding at Asenua

3 hours ago

About 30 of us have never received any allowances at all — Nurses and Midwife trainees ‘About 30% of us have never received any allowances at all’ — Nurses and Midwife...

3 hours ago

Francis-Xavier Sosu, a Ghanaian human rights lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina Nigerian Senate passing death penalty for drug traffickers ‘very retrogressive’ ...

3 hours ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormaworleft and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana EC’s clarification of SALL’s 2020 ‘disenfranchisement’ so damning of itself — Ol...

Just in....
body-container-line