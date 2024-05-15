UNDP Ghana scouts for typical Innovators Under the Young Africa Innovates Programme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana is embarking on a nationwide scout for young innovators between the ages of 18 and 35 from all 16 regions of Ghana to join the Young Africa Innovates (YAI) programme.

The YAI aims to identify and empower atypical innovators in particular. These are innovators who are often marginalized including women, people living in rural communities, those with low levels of literacy and Persons with Disabilities. The scouting is taking place in phases across the country this year 2024 and 2025.

The YAI is a groundbreaking programme dedicated to supporting young innovative Ghanaians who have the potential to drive positive change across the country. The scouting is the first stage of UNDP Ghana’s efforts to discover and support innovative solutions, products, and services that have the potential to transform communities and improve lives.

"We are excited about the work underway nationally, to scout for diverse innovators to join the YAI programme. UNDP will continue to work with key partners to empower young and innovative individuals from across Ghana to drive sustainable development and social progress”, said Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana.

During the nationwide scouting, UNDP and its partners including the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, the Ghana Federation of Disability organisations, the Ministry of Education, and community-based organisations such as PHG Foundation will build on initial piloting which is underway in Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono and Bono East.

The scouting process involves engaging with local communities, innovation hubs and grassroots organizations to ensure a diverse range of applicants to YAI.

A team will review submissions and select those who will benefit from further technical support and funding to refine, test and scale up their solutions. As selected applicants progress through the YAI Programme, they will take part in different activities including capacity development at regional bootcamps, sharing knowledge through learning circles, networking, and many opportunities to showcase their solutions and create impact.

Do not miss this opportunity to be part of the innovation revolution in Ghana as we harness the power of local talents to address real-world societal challenges.

Source: UNDP Ghana