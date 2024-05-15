Ghana Needs Two Additional Flags For The True Hebrews And True Israelites In Ghana

15.05.2024 LISTEN

The nation Ghana comprises the true Hebrews and the true Israelites, which is in the most popular book in the world, that is, the Bible. The Bible deals with Ancient history and numerous documents that confirm this true story. Going forward, in our quest to put things in the right perspective and to eliminate erroneous ideas and suppositions, it would be a good idea to have two additional FLAGS that will showcase the existence of these favored people on earth. It will immediately remind the usurpers and imposters that the Lord God has not forgotten HIS favored people. The Ark of Covenant, which still dwells among His people in Ghana, also shows that God will sooner or later commence to have memorable occasions to speak unto His chosen race. The two flags should include those for the Nation of True Hebrews and the Nation of True Israelites.

Surely, Jehovah still loves His chosen people and will want to continue to listen to them, live among them, and uniquely protect them.

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, God, the Great Elohim reigns in the universe as well as the multiverse!

TO THE TRUE HEBREWS AND TRUE ISRAELITES IN GHANA, SAY YES, OUR REDEEMER LIVETH!

Ghana should return to the Ancient God, for He seekerth the lost and the forsaken. And when He has found even the lonely One, He rejoiceth and partyeth with him. YES, on sundry occasions He had shown to them how the sinner and the forsaken have been shown mercy, reconciliation, and forgiveness. To this end, I entreat the true Hebrews and true Israelites who NOW inhabit Ghana to ponder on Psalm 90, which contains encouraging words and promises: "Lord thou hast been our dwelling place in all generations. Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever thou hast formed the earth and the world, even from everlasting to everlasting, thou art God." "Thou Turnest man to destruction, and Sayers, Return, ye children of men." Thou carrierst them away as with a flood; they are as a sleep." In the morning it flourisheth, and grows up; in the evening it is cut down, and withereth." " For we are consumed by thine anger, and by thy wrath we are troubled." For a thousand years in thy sight are but as yesterday when it is past, and as a watch in the night." "Return, O Lord, how long? and let it repeat thee concerning thy servants." "O satisfy us early with thy mercy; that we may rejoice and be glad all our days." "Make us glad according to the days wherein thou hast afflicted us, and the years wherein we have seen evil." "Let the work appear unto thy servants, and thy glory unto their children." "And let the beauty of the Lord our God be upon us: and establish thou the work of our hands upon us; yea, the work of our hands establish thou it."