ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court remands man for stealing fuel dispensers

Crime & Punishment Court remands man for stealing fuel dispensers
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 50-year-old man for allegedly stealing four used fuel dispensers worth GHC120,000.00 from the Fraga Oil Company.

Kattalist Creegbo Kosi denied that he dishonestly appropriated the dispensers, and the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba Kuffour remanded him into Police custody to assist in investigations for an expedited.

He will be brought back to the Court on May 28, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Court directed the prosecution to make disclosures (materials that the prosecution intends to use against the accused for him to defend himself) available to the accused before his next appearance.

Police Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah, told the court that Mr Eric Forson, the complainant, is a barber, while the accused, Kattalist, is unemployed.

According to the prosecution, the complainant and the accused person shared a residence in Osu owned by Fraga Oil Company.

Chief Inspector Ofori-Appiah said in 2022, 22 used fuel dispensers belonging to Fraga Oil were kept in the house in the complainant’s care.

He said that in February 2024, the complainant discovered that one of the fuel dispensers was missing, and during his investigation, other co-tenants informed him that the complainant had taken them.

The prosecution said the accused later stole three more fuel dispensers and sold them to scrap dealers for a total of GHC120,000.00.

The Court heard that Kattalist was arrested and admitted the offence in his cautionary statement.

He claimed that he used the proceeds to feed himself.

He was arraigned after further investigation.

GNA

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Dialysis crisis: Because they can travel outside for healthcare they dont care about Ghanaians – Mintah Akandoh descends on govt Dialysis crisis: Because they can travel outside for healthcare they don’t care ...

1 hour ago

Stop intimidating us with court — Cocoa Fertiliser Distributors blast insurance companies Stop intimidating us with court — Cocoa Fertiliser Distributors blast insurance ...

2 hours ago

OSP investigates Nana Oye Over South Africa mansion OSP investigates Nana Oye Over South Africa mansion

2 hours ago

Chief Justice did no wrong with changes on Dr. Opunis appeal panel – AG Chief Justice did no wrong with changes on Dr. Opuni’s appeal panel – AG

2 hours ago

Ato Forsons case: Govts inaction led to ambulance issues – Third accused Ato Forson’s case: Govt’s inaction led to ambulance issues – Third accused 

2 hours ago

National Commission on Culture staff demand resignation of management National Commission on Culture staff demand resignation of management

2 hours ago

Imani's Bright Simons makes RTI request on KMA's missing GH3.6million Imani's Bright Simons makes RTI request on KMA's missing GH¢3.6million

2 hours ago

Delay in approving new ministers affecting govt business – Fatimatu Abubakar Delay in approving new ministers affecting govt business – Fatimatu Abubakar

2 hours ago

Now that I'm a citizen of Ghana, my goal is to bring people together – Stevie Wonder “Now that I'm a citizen of Ghana, my goal is to bring people together" – Stevie ...

2 hours ago

Nana Oye Bampoh sues ex-husband Tony Lithur, demands US1.5million damages Nana Oye Bampoh sues ex-husband Tony Lithur, demands US$1.5million damages

Just in....
body-container-line