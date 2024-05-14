Court remands man for stealing fuel dispensers

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 50-year-old man for allegedly stealing four used fuel dispensers worth GHC120,000.00 from the Fraga Oil Company.

Kattalist Creegbo Kosi denied that he dishonestly appropriated the dispensers, and the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba Kuffour remanded him into Police custody to assist in investigations for an expedited.

He will be brought back to the Court on May 28, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Court directed the prosecution to make disclosures (materials that the prosecution intends to use against the accused for him to defend himself) available to the accused before his next appearance.

Police Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah, told the court that Mr Eric Forson, the complainant, is a barber, while the accused, Kattalist, is unemployed.

According to the prosecution, the complainant and the accused person shared a residence in Osu owned by Fraga Oil Company.

Chief Inspector Ofori-Appiah said in 2022, 22 used fuel dispensers belonging to Fraga Oil were kept in the house in the complainant’s care.

He said that in February 2024, the complainant discovered that one of the fuel dispensers was missing, and during his investigation, other co-tenants informed him that the complainant had taken them.

The prosecution said the accused later stole three more fuel dispensers and sold them to scrap dealers for a total of GHC120,000.00.

The Court heard that Kattalist was arrested and admitted the offence in his cautionary statement.

He claimed that he used the proceeds to feed himself.

He was arraigned after further investigation.

GNA