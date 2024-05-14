NPP UK denounces Joyce Bawa's disrespectful comments toward the Asantehene

The NPP UK strongly condemns the recent comments made by Joyce Bawa Mogtari, spokesperson for former President John Dramani Mahama, regarding His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti King. The remarks, which described the Ashanti King as "not a king but a chief," are not only factually incorrect but also culturally insensitive and disrespectful to the Ashanti Kingdom and its heritage.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is a revered figure in Ghana and beyond, known for his wise leadership, dedication to peace, and significant contributions to development in his region and the country as a whole. His role as King is deeply rooted in Ghanaian tradition and respected by all sectors of Ghanaian society. The attempt by any individual to diminish this role is seen as an affront not only to the Ashanti Kingdom but also to the unity and cultural identity of Ghana.

The comments by Ms. Mogtari are particularly disappointing as they come from a leader within a major political party, who should uphold the values of respect and unity. Such statements threaten to undermine the social cohesion and mutual respect that Ghana's political and traditional leaders have strived to foster over the years.

We urge Ms. Mogtari and the office of former President Mahama to offer a clear and unequivocal apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the people of Ashanti. It is crucial that politics be conducted with civility and respect for cultural institutions and leaders, which are the bedrock of our national identity and governance.

The NPP UK remains committed to promoting respectful dialogue and upholding the dignity of all traditional leaders in Ghana.

We stand in solidarity with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Ashanti Kingdom during this time. We would also like to take this opportunity to wish the Asantehene a special 25th enstoolment anniversary.

Long Live the Asantehene.

Long live Ghana.

.…. Signed……

NPP UK Communications Directorate

United Kingdom

[email protected]