Salaga South MP rehabilitates, hands over abandoned Kalampor and Yahayili CHPS compounds

The Member of Parliament for the Salaga South Constituency in the Savannah Region, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah has handed over two fully furnished CHPS facilities to the East Gonja Municipal Health Services.

The CHPS compounds, located in Kalampor and Yahayili in the Salaga South Constituency were constructed by the erstwhile Mahama administration to expand access to primary health care in these areas but remained abondoned by the NPP government upon assumption of power in 2016.

Several calls were made to the Member of Parliament during her 2020 campaign tours by the chiefs and people of the two communities to try and refurbish and operationalize the facilities should she emerge victorious.

In 2021, the Member of Parliament utilized her share of the MP's NHIA Fund to rehabilitate and procure medical equipment for the twin facilities which were under locks for more than four years.

Touched by the exemplary gesture of the MP, the UK and Ireland Branch of the Gonjaland Youth Association augmented the effort of the MP by donating some medical supplies.

The two facilities at the time of commissioning were each furnished with admission beds, delivery beds, table top refrigerators for vaccine storage, drip stands, digital thermometers, B.P apparatus, Office chairs and tables, glucometers,32 inches LED television sets, PPEs and many more.

In addition, two brand new motorbikes were donated to the two facilities to aide in staff transport services.

In a brief address, the Member of Parliament described affectionately as the "Yaa Asantewa of Savannah Region," said the gesture forms part of her modest contribution towards improving access to quality healthcare and reducing maternal and infant mortality in the constituency.

She admonished the health workers to put up their very best in the service of the people, whilst pledging her continuous availability and support towards the delivery of quality healthcare in the municipality.

The Municipal Health Administrators, Mr. Alhassan Musah and Mr. Abdul Karim Ahat who represented the Municipal Health Director commended the continuous effort by the MP towards improving healthcare delivery in the area, urging residents to make good use of the facilities.

They reiterated the spirit of communal support towards improving the maintenance culture of the equipment and facilities to ensure equitable access to basic health care services for all.

Present also for the ceremony were Salaga South Constituency executives of the NDC, staff of the Ghana Health Service and staff from the office of the MP.