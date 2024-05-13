NDC MPs object NPP parliamentary candidate's appointment as NIB’s new Managing Director

The Minority in Parliament has strongly objected to the appointment of Tweneboah Kodua Fokuo, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Manso Nkwanta, as the new Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB).

In a press release endorsed by Dr. Kwabena Donkor, the Ranking Member on the Committee on Employment, Social Welfare, and State-Owned Enterprises, opposition MPs raised concerns over the politicization of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

They argued that such appointments undermine public confidence in the government's ability to effectively manage national resources.

Describing it as a politically motivated appointment, the NDC MPs insisted that the bank requires a leadership team equipped with strong managerial skills and a robust recovery plan to rejuvenate its current precarious state.

"To appoint a Parliamentary Candidate six months before an election is beyond comprehension. The integrity, or lack thereof, in this appointment, is a clear indication that the Government and the Bank of Ghana are not interested in revitalizing the ailing Bank but are solely focused on exploiting its dwindling resources," the statement emphasized.

This reaction follows the announcement of Mr. Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo's assumption of office as the Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB), succeeding Samuel Sarpong, effective Monday, May 13, 2024.

In a memo addressed to the staff, the Bank clarified that Mr. Fokuo was appointed by "the majority shareholder," adding that Philip Ofori-Asante has been nominated as Deputy Managing Director, following Mr. Fokuo’s appointment.

However, the Minority in Parliament contended that the Bank of Ghana, as mandated by Act 612, is required to approve all senior bank appointments in the Banking and Deposit-taking Sector. They assert that the BoG has a legal obligation to intervene in this appointment in its regulatory capacity, "if the President is misled by Advisors for obvious political considerations."

The Minority called on President Akufo-Addo to reconsider Mr. Fokuo’s appointment, urging him to prioritize the integrity and sustainable business practices of the National Investment Bank.

"We demand the reversal of this appointment and a more transparent and impartial selection process that prioritizes merit, competence, and professionalism over political affiliations," they concluded.