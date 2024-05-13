Bawumia tours North East

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is scheduled to visit the North East Region today, Monday, May 13, 2024.

The presidential candidate of the NPP will pay a one-day campaign visit to the North East Region as part of his five-day campaign tour of the five regions of the North.

A statement signed by the North East Regional Secretary of the NPP, Lawyer Sulley Sambian, indicated that the Vice President and his campaign team thought it wise to come home to seek blessings from his 'father', the King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II first before embarking on his campaign tour of the North.

“As part of the one-day campaign visit to the region, His Excellency the Vice President will be engaged primarily in meeting traditional rulers, the clergy, stakeholders and identifiable groups.

“The engagements with the various groups are scheduled to include breakfast meeting with the Christian Clergy, breakfast meeting with Muslim Clerics, meeting with Regional House of Chiefs, visits to youth bases, meeting with the youth, dubbed: 'Youth Connect', meeting with party leadership and parliamentary candidates, as well as mop up meetings,” the statement disclosed.

Lawyer Sambian urged the entire regional executives and all party faithful in the region to endeavour to turn up in their numbers to make the visit of the Vice President to the North East Region a success.

