Cecilia Dapaah scandal: EOCO’s corrupt conduct must be probed – Adam Bonaa

A Security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has called on the Speaker of Parliament to institute a probe into the conduct of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in the ongoing controversy regarding the stash of money found in the house of former Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

According to Dr. Bonaa, EOCO simply waited for the warrant covering the withholding of the money by the OSP to expire and handed the cash back to Madam Cecilia Dapaah without any effort to investigate the issue.

In a video posted on social media, the security analyst said a bipartisan parliamentary probe into the matter will help to unearth the truth about EOCO’s conduct in the matter and other happenings at the anti-fraud office.

“I’m calling on the Right Hon. Speaker of Parliament to institute a probe into the Cecilia Dapaah cash saga. I have a feeling EOCO is not telling us the truth. I now can say with certainty that EOCO has also become the headquarters of corruption. There’s the need to investigate what happened between these two institutions under the executive; EOCO and Special Prosecutor are all under the Attorney General and so to have EOCO being handed the file to investigate this under money laundering which falls under them and to have them come back to tell us that they couldn’t do anything about it is mind boggling and so as citizen and not a spectator I will ask Parliament to institute a probe into them,” he noted.

He stressed there are many things going wrong at EOCO that Ghanaians are yet to know about hoping a probe will help throw light on them.

“There are a lot of things going on at EOCO that some of us find unfortunate. The boss of EOCO is not telling Ghanaians the truth, she is telling us half truths about the money we are talking about.”

EOCO and the Office of the Special Prosecutor have in the last one week engaged in a public banter over their respective roles in the effort to drill down on the source of the huge amount of monies found in the home of the former Sanitation Minister.

The Special Prosecutor’s office is on record to have accused EOCO of lacking the appetite to probe the matter.

—Classfmonline