13.05.2024 Elections

Voter registration exercise: Requesting serial numbers of BVR kits from EC will compromise exercise; allow them do their job — Prof. Sarpong tells NDC

13.05.2024 LISTEN

Professor Smart Sarpong has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for demanding the Electoral Commission (EC) to disclose the serial numbers of its biometric voter registration (BVR) kits.

The Professor argues that such a move would compromise the integrity of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The NDC has accused the EC of colluding with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to manipulate the registration process in favour of the government.

As part of their efforts to ensure transparency, the NDC requested the serial numbers of the BVR kits currently in use.

However, the EC declined to provide the serial numbers, making reference to concerns about the security and integrity of the registration process.

“The commission wishes to highlight that the integrity and security of our electoral process are paramount. Each BVR kit, as a critical component of this process, is assigned a unique serial number.

“This number plays a crucial role in the operation of these devices, particularly in the generation of activation codes essential for their functionality as well as tracking their location and movement," the EC said in a statement.

Reacting to this on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Prof. Smart Sarpong, a Senior Researcher, supported the EC's decision to decision not to disclose the serial numbers to the NDC.

He argued that sharing the serial numbers would essentially grant the NDC control over the BVR kits, potentially compromising the entire registration exercise.

He said, “The machines, whether missing or not, I think the NDC is demanding too much if they go for the serial number…because having the serial number of the gadget is just as having the machine. They [NDC] should give the EC some independence to do their job.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
