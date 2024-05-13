Dr Kwame Nkrumah was a Genius

How much is a Bar of Chocolate in your Hood?

I may be quite young, but reading from history about Dr Kwame Nkrumah, I can confidently say he is way beyong this continent and a genius.

I learnt more about the silos somewhere 2002 when I was privileged to have had my industrial attachment with the Cocoa Processing company Limited in Tema.

The very purpose of the silos was to store excess cocoa mostly or any food commodity which could stay longer by storage ie Maize, Rice etc.

After his demise, the very purpose for these gargantuan investment has become a white elephant. Dr Nkrumah I believe knowing the very sickness of the blackrace that we are unable to store excess of almost all our farm produce hence these miraculous thoughts.

As we speak today, drive towards the Tema beach drive and you see countless long vehicles moving the cocoa beans to the shore for export when locally the very users of these cocoa in Ghana to produce local contents are starving of having affordable supply of these raw cocoa.

It was recorded that The silos with a potential storage capacity of 200,000 tonnes were built at a cost of 8.5 million British pounds. Ghana was the world’s leading producer of cocoa at the time, producing more than 40 per cent of the world’s annual output of cocoa.- Graphic Online

In 1965 when Dr Nkrumah invested most of Ghana's revenue into infrastructurer development like the Goo Roads, Schools, Valco, Hospitals and the lost continues, He was accused by some opposition members on him Nkrumah going on a spending spree even the World Bank wasn't happy.

These industrialization moves are what we all enjoying today.

The plan to build the silos was, however, severely criticised by the political opposition, the World Bank and other foreign interests were against these initiatives.

But what struck me the most was the argument by the world bank was that the cocoa beans will break whiles being dropped from such a high level from the top of the silos but my observations at the Cocoa Processing Company whiles on attachment showed that the cocoa beans had to go through a process of cracking and breaking before been milled into paste. What's the basis of their accusation?

Today as we speak, A giant industrial user of Cocoa in Ghana is struggling to meet up with its demands of the raw cocoa beans hence falls on neighboring countries for its supply.

Ghana's cocoa output for the 2023/24 season is expected to be almost 40% below a target of 820,000 metric tons, two sources from the country's sector regulator COCOBOD told Reuters.22 Feb 2024. This figures clearly indicates how we are in deficit to meet up current demand.

Without a shred of doubt, I can confidently say, the Ghanaian cocoa is one of the best and richest from others reason why proper Managenemt of the industry could increase the fortunes of this great nation.

We did we go wrong as a people? It is time to revisit some of those good initiatives of Dr Nkrumah which could help salvage the recent scarcities of certain seasonal commodities like Tomatoes that we even can't afford to buy today.

May God bless the soul of Dr Nkrumah

Author : Amb Bernard Bonarparte