We need full rollout for tablet sharing in schools – Minority to Education Ministry

The Minority in Parliament is calling on the Ministry of Education to provide a detailed roadmap for the distribution of Tablets to Senior High Schools under the Ghana Smart Schools Project (GSSP).

This demand aims to ensure effective monitoring to prevent any school or student from being left out of the initiative.

"Ensuring effective monitoring of the distribution is crucial to guaranteeing that no school or student is overlooked in this important project," said Dr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, during a field visit to the factory and offices of K A Technologies Ltd in Accra.

K A Technologies is responsible for producing the Students’ Mate Tablets distributed by the government as part of the One Student -One Tablet initiative, aimed at promoting digitalized teaching and learning in schools.

The parliamentary delegation, fulfilling its oversight responsibilities, toured the company’s production lines, aftercare, and call centres, engaging with management to understand the company’s operations.

"We pride ourselves in delivering robust, quality products and services in a timely manner and so far, this has not been compromised," reiterated Mr. Lawrence Hornuvo, General Manager of K A Technologies, to the committee.

Led by Chairman Hon. Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah and including Ranking Member Hon. Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Committee commended the company's commitment to quality and urged them to ensure every student gains access to a Tablet.

"Actually, coming here has demystified our thoughts on how these Tablets were going to get to the students; we have the full understanding of what is on the tablet, its usage and the distribution pattern, quantities to be distributed," said Chairman Asiamah.

"We have also learnt that government is not paying for everything before they produce, they are ahead of government and we will like to encourage government to quicken up payments to them to fast-track the process of making sure all students in the country have their tablets," he added.

Dr. Clement Apaak expressed satisfaction with the visit, highlighting the local benefits of supporting a Ghanaian company and emphasizing the importance of ensuring every student and school benefits from the project.

"We have been told that the distribution will be done in phases, we want a full rollout and that is what we are looking for," he concluded.

The Members of Parliament were accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Education, the TVET Commission, and the Free SHS Secretariat.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools Project in March this year, aiming to transform existing schools into smart institutions and provide technology-assisted devices to enhance teaching, learning, and research.